Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steve Bruce hands full debuts to Newcastle United pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons against Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has freshened up his Owls team, making four changes for the visit of mid-table Swansea City.

Left-back Achraf Lazaar and wide man Rolando Aarons, both on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season, make their first starts since moving to Hillsborough on a temporary basis.

Tom Lees returns at centre-half after missing three matches due to a shin problem and replaces Jordan Thorniley, who suffered concussion at Rotherham United last weekend.

Steven Fletcher partners Lucas Joao in attack, with Fernando Forestieri serving a one-match suspension.

Defender Morgan Fox is not included in the matchday squad due to a back spasm. The full-back failed a late fitness test.

George Boyd is ruled out through illness.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Hector, Lees, Lazaar; Aarons, Bannan, Hutchinson, Reach; Fletcher, Joao. Substitutes: Dawson, Iorfa, Pudil, Jones, Pelupessy, Matias, Nuhiu.