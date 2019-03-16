Sheffield Wednesday team news: Sam Winnall starts in attack as Owls host Blackburn Rovers

Have your say

Centre-forward Sam Winnall has today been handed his first Sheffield Wednesday start since August 2017.

Winnall, fit-again following a series of injury problems, is preferred in attack to Atdhe Nuhiu for the visit of mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

Forwards Lucas Joao (knee) and Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remain on the sidelines while Gary Hooper is still short of match fitness following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Wednesday have yet to lose under boss Steve Bruce, with the Owls picking up 17 points from a possible 27.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Bannan, Hutchinson, Aarons; Fletcher, Winnall. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Thorniley, Pelupessy, Boyd, Matias, Nuhiu.