Sheffield Wednesday team news: Sam Hutchinson starts as Owls make two changes for tussle with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough

Defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson has been handed his first start in over four months as managerless Sheffield Wednesday take on fourth-placed Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Hutchinson, frozen out by previous boss Jos Luhukay, replaces Joey Pelupessy in the middle of the park. It is the 29-year-old's first Championship start since Brentford on August 19 when he was taken off at half-time after giving away a penalty.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has also restored fans' favourite Barry Bannan, who has sat-out the last two fixtures due to suspension, to the starting line-up, with Josh Onomah making way.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Bannan, Hutchinson, Reach; Matias, Joao, Fletcher. Ssubstitutes: Dawson, Baker, Thorniley, Onomah, Pelupessy, Boyd, Nuhiu.