 Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls will have to rejig their leaky defence once again for trip to Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday will have to make one enforced change to their defence when they go to Birmingham City tomorrow.

Czech Republic international Daniel Pudil is ruled out of the trip to St Andrews. The experienced centre-half suffered a nasty facial injury in Tuesday's 3-0 thumping at Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking at his press briefing today, boss Jos Luhukay said: "Daniel is not available for tomorrow.

"He is not 100 per cent so we cannot let him play."

Club captain Tom Lees is in pole position to replace Pudil, having been dropped in midweek.

Luhukay, whose Owls team have yet to keep a Championship clean sheet this season, said: "We look at things from game to game and see who is in the best form and what formation we will play.

"We make new decisions in every game.”

"Tom is a fantastic captain and a great character," added Luhukay.

Forward Fernando Forestieri remains on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

"He is making progress but this injury takes time," said Luhukay. "He is in a good direction but needs more time to come back to the team."

Luhukay, who made five changes to his starting line-up against QPR, has not ruled out freshening things up for Birmingham.

The Dutchman said: "It depends what the situation is tomorrow. It is not important who plays. It is important how we play. Hopefully we will play a good game and pick up three points."