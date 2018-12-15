Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make two changes for Swansea City clash

Have your say

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has made two changes for the visit to Swansea City this afternoon.

Daniel Pudil is preferred at centre-half to Michael Hector while Josh Onomah, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season, replaces the suspended Barry Bannan. Scotland international Bannan is banned for the next two fixtures after collecting 10 yellow cards.

Defender Joost van Aken and midfielder David Jones are included in the matchday squad for the first time since August.

Owls forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains unavailable with strikers Gary Hooper (groin) and Sam Winnall (hamstring) and Kieran Lee (knee).

Owls: Dawson; Lees, Pudil, Thorniley; Baker, Pelupessy, Onomah, Reach, Fox; Joao, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Matias, Fletcher, Hector, van Aken, Jones.