Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make two changes for Norwich City showdown

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has made two changes to his defence for today's encounter with in-form Norwich City.

Daniel Pudil, fit-again following a nasty facial injury, and Matt Penney, who has signed a new contract this week, return to the starting line-up. Michael Hector and Morgan Fox have been left out.

Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias (both hamstring) are out until after the next international break while Gary Hooper has undergone groin surgery this week.

Wednesday, aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive Championship defeat, are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches against Norwich (W6 D2).

Norwich City, who have lost just two of the last 13 matches, are without ineligible striker Jordan Rhodes, who is on a season-long loan from Wednesday.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Pudil, Penney; Pelupessy, Bannan, Onomah, Reach; Nuhiu, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Thorniley, Baker, Hector, Preston, Joao.