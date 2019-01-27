Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make two changes for FA Cup fourth round tie at Premier League Chelsea

Have your say

Stand-in Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Agnew has shuffled his pack, making two changes to his side for today’s FA Cup fourth round encounter at Chelsea.

Young defender Jordan Thorniley comes into the defence, with Michael Hector ineligible to face his parent club.

Joey Pelupessy has been handed a start in midfield

Forward Marco Matias has also dropped out as Agnew has opted to recall Joey Pelupessy and pack the Owls’ midfield. It is Pelupessy’s first start since Preston North End at home on December 22.

Keiren Westwood retains his place in goal while defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson lines up against the club where he started his career.

Matt Penney, Josh Onomah, Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee are all ruled out through injury.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Thorniley, Fox; Pelupessy, Hutchinson, Bannan; Boyd, Reach, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Baker, Pudil, Joao, Nuhiu, Matias, Forestieri.