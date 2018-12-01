Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make two changes for Blackburn Rovers showdown

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has made two changes to his starting line-up for today's meeting with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Liam Palmer replaces Ash Baker, who serves a one-match suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in Tuesday's victory over Bolton Wanders, at right-back while Lucas Joao is recalled to the attack.

Matt Penney drops to the substitutes bench.

Joao will partner Steven Fletcher, who has shrugged off a head injury, up front as the Owls target back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since September.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Hector, Lees, Thorniley; Matias, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Joao, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Onomah, Penney, Nuhiu, Forestieri.