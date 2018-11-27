Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make three changes for crunch Bolton Wanderers clash

Have your say

Manager Jos Luhukay has made three changes to his Sheffield Wednesday team for the visit of fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

Luhukay, under increasing pressure following a six-match winless run, has handed first-team recalls to Jordan Thorniley, Matt Penney and Steven Fletcher. Morgan Fox, Lucas Joao and Fernando Forestieri dropped to the substitutes bench.

Striker Sam Winnall (hamstring), Kieran Lee (knee) and Gary Hooper (groin) remain on the sidelines and Joost van Aken is also not ready for a first-team return.

As for third-from-bottom Bolton, boss Phil Parkinson has brought in centre-back Jack Hobbs and Yanic Wildschut as the Trotters chase a first victory in eight matches.

Owls: Dawson; Lees, Hector, Thorniley; Baker, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Penney; Matias, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Onomah, Joao, Nuhiu, Forestieri.