Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make three changes for away test at Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has made three changes to his starting eleven for their Championship encounter with Birmingham City this afternoon.

Luhukay has handed first-team recalls to Liam Palmer, Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher. Daniel Pudil misses out through injury while Lucas Joao and Ash Baker drop to the substitutes bench as the Owls look to avoid a third successive defeat.

Marco Matias, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Winnall and Joost van Aken remain out along with longer-term absentees Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

As for the Blues, who are on a 10-match unbeaten run, attacking midfielder Connor Mahoney makes his first start at St Andrew’s. The Bournemouth loanee replaces former Owl Jacques Maghoma, who has failed to shrug off an ankle problem.

Birmingham:

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Pelupessy, Bannan, Onomah, Reach; Nuhiu, Fletcher. Subtitutes: Wildsmith, Thorniley, Baker, Preston, Penney, Shaw, Joao.