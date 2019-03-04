Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make one change for Sheffield derby with Sheffield United

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce has made one enforced change to his defence for the visit of promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

Dominic Iorfa, signed for £250,000 from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of January, has been handed his full debut. He comes in for Achraf Lazaar, who is ruled out for a number of weeks due to a hamstring problem.

Iorfa is likely to play at right-back, with Liam Palmer moving to the opposite flank.

Morgan Fox (back) is included on the bench but Lucas Joao (knee) and Jordan Thorniley (concussion) are still out.

As for United, former Wednesday striker Gary Madine starts up front along with top-scorer Billy Sharp.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Bannan, Hutchinson, Aarons; Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pudil, Pelupessy, Matias, Boyd, Nuhiu.

United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Freeman, Fleck, Norwood, Dowell, Stevens; Madine, Sharp, Substitutes: Hogan, Coutts, McGoldrick, Stearman, Duffy, Cranie, Moore.