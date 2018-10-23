Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls make five changes for clash against Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has shuffled his pack for the trip to Queens Park Rangers, making five changes to his starting eleven.

The Dutchman has dropped skipper Tom Lees to the bench following his defensive mistake last time out against Middlesbrough and opted to switch from a three-man defence to a flat back four. Midfield playmaker Barry Bannan will wear the captain's armband.

Luhukay has freshened up his defence, handing recalls to Ash Baker, Daniel Pudil and Morgan Fox. Josh Onomah was also given the nod in midfield while Atdhe Nuhiu returns in attack.

Lees, Liam Palmer, Jordan Thorniley, Matt Penney and Steven Fletcher drop to the bench.

Wednesday remain without a host of first-team players through injury, including Fernando Forestieri, Marco Matias, Sam Winnall, Joost van Aken, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

Owls: Dawson; Baker, Hector, Pudil, Fox; Onomah, Bannan, Pelupessy; Reach, Joao, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Thorniley, Lees, Penney, Kirby, Fletcher.