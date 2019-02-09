Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Tom Lees as new Owls boss Steve Bruce makes one change for his first Hillsborough fixture against Reading

Have your say

New Owls manager Steve Bruce has been forced to make a defensive change for his side’s encounter with struggling Reading.

Captain Tom Lee is sidelined by an unspecified knock, meaning Jordan Thorniley partners Michael Hector at the heart of the defence. Barry Bannan wears the captain’s armband.

New signings Dominic Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar are included on the bench for the first home fixture of the Bruce era.

Tottenham Hotspur’s loanee Josh Onomah (hamstring) is out and striker Gary Hooper also remains on the sidelines.

Wednesday, unbeaten at Hillsborough since November, are chasing a third straight Championship victory.

Bruce told The Star: “Home form is vitally important if you are going to achieve something and mount a challenge at the top end of the division.

“It is vitally important we are consistent at home and over the last few weeks in particular, it is looking a bit more healthy.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Hector, Thorniley, Fox; Boyd, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Lazaar, Iorfa, Pelupessy, Aarons, Nuhiu, Joao.