Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood or Sam Hutchinson as the Owls make three changes for FA Cup third round replay with Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew has made three changes for tonight's FA Cup third round replay at League One high-fliers Luton Town.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and midfielder Sam Hutchinson are not risked, having picked up injuries in Saturday's 3-0 thumping at Hull City. Marco Matias also drops to the bench as Agnew has handed first-team recalls to Cameron Dawson, Jordan Thorniley and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Joey Pelupessy is also not involved, having failed to shrug off an ankle problem.

Wednesday, who will be backed by 1,500 fans at Kenilworth Road, look set to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Liam Palmer and Morgan Fox poised to be utilised in the wing back positions.

The Championship club remain without the services of Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao, Josh Onomah, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

The prize for the winner of this evening's clash is a glamour tie at Chelsea in the fourth round of the competition.

Owls: Dawson; Lees, Hector, Thorniley; Palmer, Bannan, Reach, Boyd, Fox; Fletcher, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Wildsmith, van Aken, Baker, Pudil, Jones, Matias, Winnall.