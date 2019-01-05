Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood as the Owls make one change for FA Cup encounter with Luton Town

Have your say

Caretaker boss Steve Agnew has made one change to Sheffield Wednesday's starting line-up for the visit of Luton Town in the FA Cup third round today.

Academy graduate Cameron Dawson comes in for Keiren Westwood, who is left out of the matchday squad, in goal.

Agnew and Stephen Clemence will be in the dug-out for the first time alongside Lee Bullen, with new manager Steve Bruce not taking up the job until February 1.

Young midfielder Liam Shaw is included in the matchday squad.

Wednesday remain without Josh Onomah, Lucas Joao, Kieran Lee, Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper through injury.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Boyd, Matias, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Pelupessy, Winnall, Thorniley, Nuhiu, Baker, Shaw.