Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood as Owls make three changes for duel with in-form West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield Wednesday star Keiren Westwood is out of the squad to face third-placed West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns this afternoon.

The goalkeeper, who has helped the Owls record back-to-back league clean sheets since being recalled by caretaker Wednesday chief Lee Bullen, is thought to have picked up an unspecified knock. Academy graduate Cameron Dawson returns in between the sticks.

Bullen has also freshened up his forward line. George Boyd is handed his first start since August while Athe Nuhiu leads the attack. Steven Fletcher drops to the bench and Lucas Joao misses out altogether because of a groin injury.

Midfielder Josh Onomah is ruled out due to the hamstring problem he suffered in the impressive Boxing Day victory over Middlesbrough.

There is also a welcome return to the matchday squad for Sam Winnall. The centre-forward, who has been plagued by a number of injury problems over the past 10 months, is on the bench.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Boyd, Matias, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Baker, Thorniley, Jones, Pelupessy, Fletcher, Winnall.