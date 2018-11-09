Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Fernando Forestieri for Owls as Jos Luhukay makes four changes for Sheffield derby

Fernando Forestieri remains unavailable for selection as Sheffield Wednesday take on arch rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

The influential forward is training again, having recovered from a hamstring problem, but has been deemed not fit enough for the Sheffield derby.

Under pressure Owls boss Jos Luhukay has made four changes to his starting eleven. He has freshened up his defence, bringing in Ash Baker, Michael Hector, Jordan Thorniley and Morgan Fox.

Liam Palmer, Daniel Pudil, Josh Onomah and Atdhe Nuhiu have made way, with Wednesday likely to line-up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Marco Matias is named on the bench, having shrugged off a hamstring injury, but long-term absentees Kieran Lee, Sam Winnall and Gary Hooper remain on the sidelines as Wednesday look to avoid a fifth successive Championship defeat.

Wednesday: Dawson; Lees, Hector, Thorniley; Baker, Bannan, Pelupessy, Penney, Fox; Reach, Fletcher. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Joao, Nuhiu, Palmer, Onomah, Matias, Pudil.