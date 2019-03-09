Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Fernando Forestieri as Owls make one change for Derby County clash

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has made one enforced change to his Owls starting XI for today's meeting with Derby County.

Talented forward Fernando Forestieri misses out because of a hamstring problem and is replaced by George Boyd.

Lucas Joao (knee) remains on the sidelines but Sam Winnall returns on the bench after recovering from a broken nose.

Bruce's men have only lost one of their last 13 Championship matches (W6 D6) but have not triumphed at Pride Park since 2006.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Aarons; Boyd, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Thorniley, Pelupessy, Nuhiu, Matias, Winnall