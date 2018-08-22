SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TEAM NEWS: No Fernando Forestieri as Jos Luhukay makes FIVE changes for Millwall clash

Sheffield Wednesday have made five changes to their starting line-up for tonight’s Championship clash with Millwall, with Fernando Forestieri the most high profile of those missing out.

The forward drops to the bench, as does Atdhe Nuhiu and Sam Hutchinson. Also missing out are Ash Baker and Daniel Pudil.

In comes fit-again Adam Reach, who missed Sunday’s defeat to Brentford after picking up a knock in the warm-up. Liam Palmer also starts along with Fraser Preston and Steven Fletcher.

There’s also a first start for left-sided player Matt Penney. The 20 year-old can play as a left winger but is likely to start at left-back tonight, with the Owls expected to play a 4-3-3 formation.

The Lions have made an unbeaten start to the season, with one win and two draws, which includes a weekend win over Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Pelupessy, Fletcher, Bannan, Thorniley, Lees, Matias, Reach, Preston, Penney

Adam Reach was injured in the warm up ahead of Sunday's defeat to Brentford

FOLLOW TONIGHT’S MATCH ON OUR LIVE BLOG HERE