Another day, another vitally important Sheffield Wednesday fixture in their pursuit of Championship status.
Wobbles in recent outings, injuries to key players, form struggles - the Owls have made it tough on themselves as they look to kill a run of four games without victory.
But the fact is they sit in an enviable position and promotion is still in their own hands.
Lincoln City are a tough nut to crack and Wednesday may not have it all their own way this afternoon - the Imps have drawn 18 times this season and have recorded away day vitories at Barnsley and Ipswich Town.
A win would calm the nerves and set the Owls back on their way.
Here’s the team our man Alex Miller would be tempted to plump for - fitness permitting.
1. GK - David Stockdale
A surprise addition on Wednesday evening ahead of Cameron Dawson, Stockdale could have done better for Cheltenham’s second but pulled off a flurry of first half saves to show his class between the sticks. Seems likely the place is his to keep - for now at the very least. Photo: Simon Marper
2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
A night to forget in midweek for the big man, Iorfa passed a fitness test on Friday and it’s probably a case of just how fit he is as to whether he gets a chance to jump straight back on the horse this afternoon. It’s got to be a temptation to revert back to the Iorfa/Flint/Famewo triple that worked to fine effect in the middle period of the season and with Jack Hunt out, Palmer could be utilised out wide. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. CB - Aden Flint
Pushed to the bench with workload management in mind, Flint emerged to score and get the Owls back in it down in Gloucestershire. Dipped below his incredible high standards just recently but should come back in to serve the centre of the back three.
4. LCB - Akin Famewo
A shock omission from the starting line-ups of the Owls’ last two outings, Famewo is a Moore favourite and could well come in to shore things up at the back.