Sheffield Wednesday team news: Keiren Westwood starts for the Owls as caretaker boss Lee Bullen makes two changes for Birmingham City clash

Experienced goalkeeper Keiren Westwood returns in goal for Sheffield Wednesday for their home duel with Birmingham City at Hillsborough today.

Westwood, who missed Saturday's draw at West Brom due to "aches and pains", replaces Cameron Dawson in between the sticks.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has also freshened up the attack, bringing in Steven Fletcher for Atdhe Nuhiu.

Attacking midfielder Adam Reach has been passed fit to play, having shrugged off a hamstring injury he sustained last weekend.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Bannan, Hutchinson, Reach; Matias, Boyd, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Baker, Pudil, Penney, Pelupessy, Winnall, Nuhiu.

Birmingham: Camp; Harding, Morrison, Dean, Colin; Jota, G Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma; Adams, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Trueman, Scarr, Dacres-Cogley, Mahoney, C Gardner, Lakin, Lubala.