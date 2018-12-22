Sheffield Wednesday team news: Keiren Westwood returns as managerless Owls make five changes for Preston North End clash

Have your say

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been handed his first start of the season as managerless Sheffield Wednesday entertain Preston North End this afternoon.

Westwood, who was frozen out by sacked boss Jos Luhukay, is preferred to Cameron Dawson in between the sticks.

It is the Republic of Ireland international's first outing since December 9, 2017. Westwood never played under Luhukay, who the Owls parted company with last night.

Caretaker Wednesday chief Lee Bullen has also made a number of outfield changes, bringing in Liam Palmer, Michael Hector, Marco Matias and Steven Fletcher. Cameron Dawson, Ash Baker, Daniel Pudil, Jordan Thorniley and Atdhe Nuhiu have dropped out.

Defensive midfielder Sam Hutchinson is included in the matchday squad as the Owls look to put more distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Midfielder Barry Bannan is suspended while attacker Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Hector, Lees, Fox; Onomah, Pelupessy, Reach; Matias, Joao, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Baker, Thorniley, Pudil, Boyd, Hutchinson, Nuhiu. #SWFC