Sheffield Wednesday team news: Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson start as the Owls entertain Wigan Athletic

Have your say

Fans favourites Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson start as Sheffield Wednesday take on Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough this afternoon.

The influential pair, who missed the midweek FA Cup victory at Luton Town due to injury, return as the Owls play the same starting eleven that started against Hull City last weekend.

Winger Marco Matias is also recalled. Cameron Dawson, Jordan Thorniley and Atdhe Nuhiu have dropped to the bench.

Fit-again forward Lucas Joao is included in the matchday squad for the first time since their Boxing Day win over Middlesbrough.

Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) has returned to full training after being out since early December but is not involved while midfielder Joey Pelupessy (ankle) is still out.

Wigan, who have not won on the road since August, have named an unchanged starting line-up.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Hector, Lees, Fox; Hutchinson, Reach, Bannan; Boyd, Matias, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Baker, Thorniley, Jones, Winnall, Joao, Nuhiu.