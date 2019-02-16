Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri starts as Steve Bruce makes two changes for Rotherham United clash

Have your say

Fernando Forestieri and George Boyd have been handed starting berths for Sheffield Wednesday’s meeting with third-from-bottom Rotherham United.

Argentine-born Forestieri is preferred in attack to Steven Fletcher while Boyd gets the nod over Joey Pelupessy in midfield.

Captain Tom Lees misses out for the third match running due to a shin injury. Jordan Thorniley again partners Michael Hector at centre-half.

As for the Millers, boss Paul Warne has switched to a 4-1-4-1 formation.

There will be a minute’s applause in tribute to England legend and Sheffield-born Gordon Banks, who died earlier this week.

Rotherham: Rodak; Jones, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock; Ajayi, Forde, Vaulks, Towell, Taylor; Smith. Substitutes Price, Wood, Crooks, Wiles, Newell, Williams, Yates.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Hector, Thorniley, Fox; Boyd, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri, Joao. Substitutes: Dawson, Pelupessy, Fletcher, Nuhiu, Iorfa, Lazaar, Aarons.