Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri starts as Owls boss Jos Luhukay makes three changes for the visit of Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri makes his long-awaited return to action in the Owls' Championship duel at home to Derby County this afternoon.

Former Italian Under-21 international Forestieri has been handed a first-team recall, having recovered from a hamstring problem. It is the forward's first outing since October 7.

Forestieri is one of three changes made by Owls boss Jos Luhukay. Marco Matias and Lucas Joao have also been given the nod in attack.

Matt Penney, Jordan Thorniley and Steven Fletcher, who has been away on international duty with Scotland, dropped out from the side that held promotion hopefuls Sheffield United to a goalless draw before the international break. Fletcher, who has been in fine form, was a notable absentee from the matchday squad.

Sam Winnall (hamstring), Kieran Lee (knee) and Gary Hooper (groin) remain on the sidelines.

Owls: Dawson; Baker, Lees, Hector, Fox; Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri; Joao, Matias. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Pudil, Onomah, Thorniley, Penney, Nuhiu.