Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri starts as new boss Steve Bruce makes two changes for the trip to bottom club Ipswich Town

Owls star Fernando Forestieri starts in attack for the first time in over two months as new manager Steve Bruce makes two changes for today’s clash at Ipswich Town.

Forestieri, fit-again following after a hamstring problem, plays alongside Steven Fletcher up front. It is the Argentine-born player's first Championship outing since Blackburn Rovers away on December 1.

Bruce, who was formally unveiled as Owls boss on Thursday, has also made a defensive alteration, recalling Michael Hector at the expense of Jordan Thorniley. Centre-half Hector was unavailable last time out for the cup clash against his parent club Chelsea.

Deadline-day signing Rolando Aarons is named on the bench but fellow new arrivalls Dominic Iorfa and Achraf Lazaar are not included in the matchday squad. Josh Onomah also returns following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Westwood: Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Boyd, Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Onomah, Pelupessy, Thorniley, Nuhiu, Joao, Aarons.