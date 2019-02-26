Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri returns up front for Owls encounter with Brentford

Talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri is back in Sheffield Wednesday's starting XI for the visit of Brentford.

Forestieri replaces Lucas Joao in attack, having served his one-match suspension for his red card against Rotherham United. Joao, who was taken off before the hour mark in Saturday’s fine 3-1 victory over Swansea City, is ruled out with a knee problem.

George Boyd is included in the matchday squad, having recovered from illness, but Jordan Thorniley (concussion) and Morgan Fox (back) remain on the sidelines.

Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lees, Hector, Lazaar; Reach, Bannan, Hutchinson, Aarons; Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Pudil, Iorfa, Pelupessy, Matias, Boyd, Nuhiu.