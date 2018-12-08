Sheffield Wednesday team news: Barry Bannan starts as Owls make three changes for South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United

Have your say

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has made three changes for the visit of Rotherham United today.

Luhukay, under increasing pressure following six defeats from the last eight Championship outings, has handed first-team recalls to Ash Baker, Morgan Fox and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Liam Palmer, Steven Fletcher and Marco Matias have dropped out, with Luhukay likely to switch to a 3-5-2 formation.

Midfield playmaker Barry Bannan is available for selection, having shrugged off a leg injury.

Mercurial forward Fernando Forestieri faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Owls: Dawson; Lees, Hector, Thorniley; Baker, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Fox; Nuhiu, Joao. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Palmer, Onomah, Pudil, Fletcher, Matias, Penney.