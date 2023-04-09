News you can trust since 1887
Four at the back and a bounce-back in midfield - Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI to face Accrington Stanley

It’s a mugs game, these predicted line-ups pieces.

By Alex Miller
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Fresh off a third consecutive draw against Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday need a win and they need a win badly.

So what sort of side will Darren Moore plump for? Attack-minded, you’d think - and where an injection of energy would be preferable, there’s really not much in the way of wiggle room when it comes to rotation of players.

The set-up at Oxford was interesting, Wednesday choosing to build from a back four but were fluid in their approach off the ball.

Though sports science will no doubt have an impact on the look of much of the team, here’s the side we’ve plumped for to take on relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough on Monday afternoon.

The choice between the sticks for the last three, Stockdale has made some big saves. While those have arrived alongside a hairy moment or two but criticism of his role in Oxford’s goal on Friday seems harsh. Stability and experience needed - he offers it.

1. GK - David Stockdale

Photo: Simon Marper

Photo Sales
Has looked just a little leggy in recent outings compared to his sky-high performances throughout the season. If Wednesday are to build from a back four once again Palmer is comfortable there and can be relied on to do a solid job.

2. RB - Liam Palmer

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Was back to his best against Oxford. Provides Wednesday with lots of what they need right now and is a threat in both boxes. He’ll want to add a couple to his goal tally before the season is out, you’d think.

3. CB - Aden Flint

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
Solid-enough defensively at the Kassam, Famewo might well have had a look at his output in possession over the last couple of days. There’s a good shout for Dom Iorfa to come in here perhaps to provide fresher legs and given its a second game in a few days, don’t be shocked to see legs protected.

4. CB - Akin Famewo

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
