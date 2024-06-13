Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myles Peart-Harris, a potential summer target for Sheffield Wednesday, has a ‘very exciting career’ ahead of him.

The Star revealed this week that the 21-year-old Brentford man, who they did look at back in January, is now on the club’s list of possible options for the 2024/25 campaign, and he’s seen as a promising talent having joined the Bees for an undisclosed fee in 2021.

Peart-Harris has enjoyed spells with both Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth since then, and it’s thought that the Owls are considering offering him the chance to see what he can do at Hillsborough.

John Mousinho, who was his manager at Fratton Park, gave the attacking midfielder 12 outings during his time down south, and was impressed by what he saw from him – something that could be exciting for Wednesdayites should a move come to pass.

Speaking to The News after sealing the title, he said, “If you take Myles’ loan as a whole, he stepped up last year from being relegated with Forest Green and now has a league winners’ medal around his neck.

“He has started 10 games, scored two goals, and I don’t think has been lost when he has started a game. His impact has been far beyond what we thought we’d get - and far beyond what we needed from him… If you had said all of that would happen when we brought Myles in, I would call it a very, very successful loan.

“Over the past couple of weeks he hasn’t been in the side and sometimes out of the squad, which is obviously going to be a disappointment. However, the only reason he came on last week is he has been training really well.

“He’s started this week because he played so well against Wigan and trained well this week. I think he has a very, very exciting career ahead of him and his next step should be to try to get into the Brentford side.”