Sheffield Wednesday target tipped to snub League One move, Nottingham Forest join race for exciting midfielder
Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a hectic couple of months, as they look to bolster their squad with new signings ahead of the summer transfer window closing at the end of August.
The Owls lost a number of players following their relegation to League One, but will be hopeful of recruiting some quality replacement ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off next month.
Yesterday, Wednesday confirmed the signing of both David Agbontohoma and Leojo Davidson, who arrive from Southampton and Manchester City respectively. The duo will initially be part of the U23 squad, but could potentially break into the senior team next season.
Discussing the new recruits, Wednesday academy boss Steve Haslam said: “We invited him (Agbontohoma) for a trial period at the back end of last year and he did really well.
“With Leojo, he grew up in Sheffield before joining Manchester City and knows the area well. We signed him on a scholarship, he has been really impressive. Leojo is an attacking right back with strong attributes and again has a good pedigree.
“We’re really pleased with both lads and they are looking forward to the challenge ahead.”
