Sheffield Wednesday target tipped to snub League One move, Nottingham Forest join race for exciting midfielder

The Owls lost a number of players following their relegation to League One, but will be hopeful of recruiting some quality replacement ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off next month.

Yesterday, Wednesday confirmed the signing of both David Agbontohoma and Leojo Davidson, who arrive from Southampton and Manchester City respectively. The duo will initially be part of the U23 squad, but could potentially break into the senior team next season.

Discussing the new recruits, Wednesday academy boss Steve Haslam said: “We invited him (Agbontohoma) for a trial period at the back end of last year and he did really well.

“With Leojo, he grew up in Sheffield before joining Manchester City and knows the area well. We signed him on a scholarship, he has been really impressive. Leojo is an attacking right back with strong attributes and again has a good pedigree.

“We’re really pleased with both lads and they are looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Tykes face competition for Perica Barnsley look set to face stiff competition to sign Watford striker Stipe Perica, with a number of second tier sides set to be chasing him. The Tykes have reportedly recently lodge a £1.5m bid for the ex-Chelsea starlet. (The Athletic)

2. Millers turn down offer for Crooks Ipswich Town are believed to have had a bid in the region of £400k turned down for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Derby and Peterborough, previously played for Scottish giants Rangers. (Football League World)

3. Posh bring back Marriott Peterborough United have re-signed their former forward Jack Marriott, who agreed to return to London Road after being released by Derby County. He smashed his way to 27 league goals in one season for the Posh back in 2017/18. (Club website)

4. Cottagers linked with Wales winger Fulham have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who looks set to leave the Reds this summer. Portuguese giants Benfica and recently promoted Brentford have also been linked with the Wales international. (Goal)