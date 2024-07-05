Sheffield Wednesday target set for multi-million pound move elsewhere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For a while it has felt like Sheffield Wednesday’s possible pursuit of Arsenal youngster, Mika Biereth, may not play out...

The 21-year-old was a target for the Owls back in January as his impressive loan spell with Motherwell in Scotland was cut short, however he ended up joining Sturm Graz instead and went on to play a big role in helping them win the Austrian title.

It was reported by The Star back in May that Wednesday and Danny Röhl retained an interest in the young attacker, but since then it has become increasingly clear that the Austrians were leading the race to bring him back - and this time it was on a permanent basis.

Now, with their preseason well and truly underway, multiple reports have stated that Biereth is indeed on his way back to Graz, with the club reportedly agreeing a £4m deal with the Gunners in order to make the deal happen. The English club have also included a sell-on clause.

It remains to be seen how serious Wednesdays attempts to land the former Fulham youngster actually got, however they have had numerous attacking targets on their radar over the course of the summer and that hasn’t changed. Last season’s successful loanee, Iké Ugbo, is still a top target, while there has also been talk of a possible move for Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris.