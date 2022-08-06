Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to pick up a first win of the League One campaign when they face MK Dons on Saturday.

The Owls were embroiled in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth in their season opener, and were reduced to 10 men when Lee Gregory was dismissed in stoppage time.

But while all the focus will be on their trip to Stadium MK this afternoon, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to get through as well.

Here is Saturday’s Wednesday-related transfer news...

Anderson staying put

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday target Elliot Anderson will be remaining at St James’ Park this summer.

The midfielder impressed during a loan stint with Bristol Rovers last season, and has been at the centre of widespread speculation over his short-term future on Tyneside in recent weeks.

Wednesday were among the clubs credited with an interest, although the prospect of him leaving the North East has decreased drastically over the course of a promising preseason campaign.

And now Toon manager Eddie Howe has put to rest any lingering hopes of a loan agreement.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, he said: “As we stand, right now, he’s not going anywhere.”

Wednesday could target another centre-back

Sheffield Wednesday could yet look to bring in another central defender before the summer transfer window closes, according to YorkshireLive.

The Owls have considerably reshaped their backline in recent weeks, offloading Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley, and bringing in Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, and Akin Famewo to bolster their central defensive options.

But it is understood that Darren Moore could still look to draft in one more player in that position, with view to freeing up Liam Palmer so that he could focus on competing with Jack Hunt for a starting berth at right wing-back.

Speaking on the matter, the Scotland international said: “Obviously, he [Moore] has brought players in in the centre-back position so it might be a chance for me to get back to my actual position!