As The Star revealed on Thursday, Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Fulham surrounding the potential loan signing of out-of-favour winger Neeskens Kebano.

To get a better grip on what Owls fans could expect from the 26-year-old, we asked podcaster and Fulham fan Jack Collins and it appears as though something of a Cottagers fans’ favourite could be heading to Hillsborough.

Fulham's Neeskens Kebano (left) and Exeter City's Jimmy Oates battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, second round match at Craven Cottage, London. Nigel French/PA Wire.

What's he like as a player?

Tricky, is the word that springs immediately to mind. His close control, skill and ability on the ball are definitely his best assets and he takes defenders on rides when he’s at his best. One thing that he offers, that Fulham really lack, is that he carries the ball really well - he’s direct and will look to drive up the pitch - which means it’s weird that we’re letting him go, in my opinion, although I’m pleased he’ll get some richly-deserved gametime.

What's his best position?

Kebano can play on either wing and has also played through the middle for us under Jokanovic. I prefer him wide, because it allows him to isolate a full-back and take him on. That said, his knack of scoring scrappy, important goals was something that always stood out - he’s one of those players that was always in the right place at the right time two seasons ago - and so having him in front of goal is no bad thing either.

What's his personality like? How will he fit in?

Neeskens has always come across as a fun, happy fella who seems to get on with everyone. He’s always smiling, playing jokes on people, etc in his Instagram videos - even when he’s not been playing very much and I think you’re gaining someone who’ll be an asset in the dressing room as well as on the pitch. At Fulham he seemed to hand around with the French cohort which makes sense, but I’m sure he could drop in anywhere!

Was there a stand-out moment in a Fulham shirt?

Not really a moment but there was a spell at the start of 2017 where Kebano seemed to be at the heart of everything that was good about Fulham. He popped up with late winners against Wigan, Nottingham Forest and Preston; as well as securing a late draw away at Cardiff - inspiring a side that were languishing to make that late charge for the playoffs which ultimately didn’t work out. You might remember his two goals on the final day love in at Hillsborough in a game that really meant very little, but they were testament to his ability and influence that season nonetheless.

Why's it not worked out this season?

To be honest, I’m quite upset that he’s not really been given a chance. When he’s come off the bench, he’s often looked lively and driven us up the pitch, but ultimately he was given his chance from the get go against Oldham in the FA Cup and not only failed to grasp it, but had the worst game I’ve seen of his in a Fulham shirt. Nobody played well, to be fair, but with Babel coming in, he’s fallen even further down the pecking order and if Fulham are to be relegated this year, I’d be glad to see him back in a white shirt next season with some minutes under his belt.

Will he make a difference to Wednesday?I think so, yes. He’s an impact player, someone the crowd should warm to because he’s not afraid to square up a player and try and beat them. He’s affable, friendly and always been a fan favourite at the Cottage, so I can only imagine that his impact at Hillsborough will be a positive one if he gets the chances that I expect he will and lives up to his undoubted ability. Look after him please, we love Neeskens!

You can find Jack Collins on twitter @JackJCollins, the Fulhamish Podcast and as host of the Bleacher Report Football Ranks Podcast