Sheffield Wednesday target LEFT OUT of friendly amid reports of imminent Owls unveiling

Midfield man George Byers is the latest young player believed to be making their way to Wednesday and was left out of Swansea City’s preseason clash with Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday evening. The Jacks ran out 2-1 winners and 19 other players were involved.

It is yet another indication that the 25-year-old could be set to make the move north, with Owls boss Moore having indicated he hoped to bring more players in before Sunday’s Carabao Cup curtain raiser even after the double addition of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing this week.

Byers has League One experience, having spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.

Swansea midfielder George Byers has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.