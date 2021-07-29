Sheffield Wednesday target LEFT OUT of friendly amid reports of imminent Owls unveiling
A Sheffield Wednesday signing reportedly set to join the growing list of Darren Moore signings was absent from his current club’s latest preseason friendly.
Midfield man George Byers is the latest young player believed to be making their way to Wednesday and was left out of Swansea City’s preseason clash with Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday evening. The Jacks ran out 2-1 winners and 19 other players were involved.
It is yet another indication that the 25-year-old could be set to make the move north, with Owls boss Moore having indicated he hoped to bring more players in before Sunday’s Carabao Cup curtain raiser even after the double addition of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing this week.
Byers has League One experience, having spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.
Reports in South Wales have, meanwhile, suggested the deal will not be completed until the Swans confirm their new manager after Steve Cooper’s shock departure last week.