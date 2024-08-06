Sheffield Wednesday target ‘will leave’ this summer as Owls weigh up options

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business has gone a bit quiet recently, but that doesn’t mean they’re not working behind the scenes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls made a flurry of signing early in the window, however things have dried up since they managed to complete a deal to get Nathaniel Chalobah on board before their trip out to Germany on preseason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of names remain linked with the Owls, though, including Stade Brestois attacker, Karamoko Dembele, who The Star reported earlier in the summer had become a potential target for the club.

Now it’s been confirmed by Brest sports director, Gregory Lorenzi, that the 21-year-old will be on his way out of the club this summer, and he won’t be the only one.

“We are looking at the left-back position and we must anticipate the departure of Lilian Brassier,” he told L’Equipe. “There is a common desire to continue with Julien Le Cardinal, and in this sector, Achraf Dari (loaned to Charleroi, in January) wants to play, so we will look at the opportunities that will be offered to him…. Taïryk Arconte, Karamoko Dembélé, Hianga'a Mbock and Josué Escartin will leave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday aren’t the only club who have shown an interest in the former Celtic man, though, with the likes of Derby County and Birmingham City also said to be amongst his list of admirers – now it’s just up to each club to try and strike a deal with the French Ligue 1 outfit to try and get something done, either on a loan or permanent basis.

It may be that the Owls move on from any consideration with Dembele now, though, in favour of other pursuits, with Danny Röhl eager to try and get his business wrapped up as soon as possible.