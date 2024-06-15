Sheffield Wednesday target handed surprise blow that could aid Owls’ chances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iké Ugbo was a vital part of Sheffield Wednesday’s survival this season, and he was hoping to make his mark on the international stage this summer, too.

The 25-year-old got eight goals and assists in his 19 games for the Owls after joining the club on loan from Troyes, and it was that exact return that has led to Danny Röhl identifying him as a target for the 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday aren’t the only club interested, though, and with a chance to shine in the Copa America there were concerns that his list of admirers would grow further – as would the price tag on his head after his French club were relegated from Ligue 2.

Ugbo can feel very hard done by given Jesse Marsch’s decision to leave him out after making the squad for the recent friendlies, however from a selfish perspective it may well make the Owls’ life a bit easier in their pursuit of his signature.

The Canada manager admitted that he had to make some difficult decisions, however there has not been any specific mention of the ex-Owls loanee at this point in time.

“It was difficult for a couple of reasons,” Marsch told TSN Sports. “There are a few guys that I think deserved to be here that we didn’t include, and I’m trying to get to know as many people as possible in this process and how it helps us in the moment, but everything we’re doing is building towards 2026.”

