Sheffield Wednesday target from last season set for 'early release' from Premier League contract
The 29-year-old was linked with the Owls over the summer during Xisco’s time as manager almost a year ago now, and at one point it looked nailed on that he would be heading to Hillsborough on loan from his parent club - there was even talk of him having undergone a medical.
In the end, though, the move never materialised and he instead headed out to Standard Liege in Belgium. That spell only lasted until January when he was recalled by the Magpies, and he spent the second half of the campaign out on loan with Wednesday’s relegation rivals, Queens Park Rangers.
Hayden still has another two years left to run on his current deal at St. James’ Park, however our sister publication, The Shields Gazette, is reporting today that the club ‘will look to negotiate an early release from his contract this summer’.
It’s unlikely that Wednesday would pursue his signature once again, although there were some unconfirmed reports of interest earlier in the year, but he is unlikely to be short of suitors having played a big role in QPR’s survival under Martí Cifuentes to maintain their place in the Championship.
The Gazette explained that Newcastle ‘will look to agree a financial settlement to release the player’ in order for him to become a free agent, adding that the player himself is keen to return to Loftus Road this summer if the opportunity arises.
Having not made a first-team appearance for the club since 2021 a move away will be seen as a best scenario for both parties in terms of his chance at game time, but only time will well when - or if - a termination will be agreed.
