Sheffield Wednesday transfer target, Iké Ugbo, has been named in Canada’s squad ahead of the upcoming Copa America that will take place in the United States.

Ugbo had a fantastic second half of the season on loan at Hillsborough from Troyes in France, and it has previously been reported that Danny Röhl is eager to try and get the former Chelsea man back to S6 for the 2024/25 campaign following his efforts that helped keep Wednesday in the Championship.

But as things stand the completion of any deal for Ugbo is unlikely to take place - for any potential suitor - before this summer’s Copa America tournament, in which the 25-year-old is expected to play a major part. He has been named in their squad for friendly against the Netherlands and France - and he’ll be hoping to make sure he books his spot on the plane to the USA after.

Wednesday won’t be short of competitors in the race for Ugbo’s signature, and should he make it to this summer’s tournament then it will put him in the shop window for many others to see what he’s got in his locker.

Here’s the latest squad in full:

Canada’s three goalkeepers this window will be Maxime Crépeau from Portland Timbers, Thomas McGill from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dayne St. Clair from Minnesota United. Grégoire Swiderski from Girondins de Bordeaux B will also join the group as a training player.

Defenders selected are: Moïse Bombito from Colorado Rapids, Derek Cornelius from Malmo FF, Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Luc de Fougerolles from Fulham FC, Kyle Hiebert from St. Louis CITY SC, Alistair Johnston from Celtic FC, Richie Laryea from Toronto FC, Kamal Miller from Portland Timbers and Dominick Zator from Korona Kielce.

Midfielders joining the group are: Mathieu Choinière from CF Montréal, Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto, Ismaël Koné from Watford FC, Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC and Samuel Piette from CF Montréal.