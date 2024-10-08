Sheffield Wednesday talent scores vital goal in cup win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday starlet, Bailey Cadamarteri, was on the scoresheet for Lincoln City once again on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old forward is starting to find some form for the Imps now as he gets used to League One football and Michael Skubala’s style of play, and late last month he scored his first goal for the club as they went on to beat Cambridge United 2-0.

‘Cadz’ has already played eight times for Lincoln during his loan spell at the club, and was handed a starting berth yesterday evening as they took on League Two outfit, Grimsby Town, in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. The teenager, who wears number nine at the club, led to the line for his team and scored a vital goal to get things level after the visitors had fallen behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Daði Svanþórsson had given Grimsby the lead early in the second half, but it didn’t take too long for Skubala’s men to respond, and it was Cadamarteri who rose the highest to head home an excellent goal to make it 1-1. It looked like the spoils would be shared as neither team had any joy in getting a winner - despite the Owls loanee hitting the post and having one disallowed - however Jack Moylan popped up late to give them all three points and go second in Group G.

Elsewhere, Cadamarteri’s fellow Owls academy graduate, Jack Hall, will be in action later this evening as Bradford Park Avenue take on Stocksbridge Park Steels at Bracken Moor Stadium, and he’ll be hoping to build on the clean sheet and victory that he picked up on his debut against Garforth Town over the weekend.

Wednesday currently have four players out on loan at various levels in the English pyramid, with Mallik Wilks at Rotherham United and Mackenzie Maltby at Scarborough Athletic - it may be that that list grows in the next couple of months, too.