Sheffield Wednesday talent makes England debut in tournament victory

Teenage Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Tom Streets, made his international debut this month after being called up for England.

It’s been a good season for Wednesday’s youth teams, with both the U18s and U21s finishing third in their respective Professional Development League tables, while their U15s have taken some big scalps over the course of the season - including Liverpool in the Floodlit Cup.

A number of he club’s young players have caught the eye and been called up to represent their countries, with Will Grainger having turned out for Wales and Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri heading out to an England camp as well as playing for Scotland. And there are expected to be more going forward.

For Streets, he joins the long list of Wednesday goalkeepers to have been capped at youth level by England, with Joe Wildsmith, Cameron Dawson and Jack Hall among the recent Owls shot-stoppers to have done so, and the teenager will be hoping that it’s the first of many.

He played the full 90 minutes for England’s U15s as they saw off the United States of America in the Vlatko Markovic Tournament this month, helping them to a 4-3 victory as they went on to finish second in their group before losing to France in the third-place play-off.

Streets took to Instagram to speak of his pride at making his England bow, saying, “Amazing week away with England. Buzzing to make my international debut.”