Sheffield Wednesday talent gets international call after whopping 56-goal season
The talented teenager has had a barnstorming season at youth level for the Owls, scoring 56 goals over the course of a campaign that has seen him step up two age groups as well as earn call-ups for both England and Scotland.
Cadamarteri grabbed two goals on his Scottish debut last month when he helped them beat Hong Kong 3-1 in Spain, and his performances have earned him another nod for the Tartan Army for a training camp taking place up in Edinburgh.
Like his older brother, Bailey, young Caelan will have a decision to make at some point in his future given that he qualifies to play for multiple teams at international level – his older brother as been handed call-ups by Jamaica’s senior team and the England youth setup of late, most recently the Young Lions’ Mens Elite League squad.
The 14-year-old qualifies to play for Scotland, unlike his brother, because it was actually where he was born during his dad’s days at Dundee United between 2009 and 2011, and it’s no surprise that the SFA have moved quickly to get him on board given his scoring record in blue and white in recent years.
His older brother, who enjoyed a strong debut campaign in senior football under Danny Röhl, took to social media to praise his sibling, saying, “You have had a great season little man, scoring all types of goals and across three age groups. Even I didn’t play up two years when I was your age. Keep flying and you never know we could be the first two brothers to play in the same team for SWFC! Good luck away with Scotland.”
Wednesday fans hope, of course, and with two exciting young forwards on their books – despite their dad working over the road at Sheffield United – there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the next generation of Owls coming through at Middlewood Road.
