Sheffield Wednesday taking extended look at Watford attacker before making contract decision
One player that they’re having an extended look at is Watford attacker, James Collins, who is looking for the next step in his career ahead of his expected exit from Vicarage Road at the end of the season.
The Star reported last month that the 19-year-old had been spotted in Owls colours at Middlewood Road when he played his part in a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers that took them up to second in the Professional Development League table, and he again led the line on Tuesday as they took on Bristol City.
Collins started at the Robins High Performance Centre as Andy Holdsworth’s outfit secured a big 2-0 win in the PDL thanks to goals from Favour Onukwuli and Joey Phuthi - a result that took them to the top of the table and gave them a huge boost in their push for a top two finish.
There was no place in the side for Adam Alimi-Adetoro or Luke Cook as their time at Wednesday seems to be coming to an end, while Jay Glover - another likely to leave this summer - has sustained an injury that will keep him out of action as the campaign draws to a close.
Five wins in a row for the Owls, coupled with a draw for second-placed Birmingham City, sees them head into next week’s tie with Colchester United and it’s likely that there will be youngsters in the group once again after the likes of Ernie Weaver, Logan Stretch, Jarvis Thornton and Reece Johnson made the squad in in Bristol.