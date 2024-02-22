Sheffield Wednesday taking extended look at former Burnley defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old has been at Middlewood Road for a bit of time now as he looks to try and earn himself a deal with the Owls following his Clarets exit last year – and was once again in their starting XI on Tuesday as they picked up a big 2-1 win over South Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley.

Otegbayo, a big central defender, got 90 minutes in the Wednesday defence as they secured all three points, with Bruno Fernandes getting both of the goals as they closed the gap on both Sheffield United and Birmingham City above them in the Professional Development League North table.

It remains to be seen how much longer the teenager will be given to show that he’s deserving of a deal with the Owls, however it does appear that a decision was made on another trialist – Ethan Kachosa – after he was nowhere to be seen at Oakwell Training Ground.

Kachosa, formerly of Sunderland and Leeds United, started the 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town last week in defence alongside the likes of Cian Flannery, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Otegbayo - the 21-year-old appears to have left now though.