Sheffield Wednesday take step forward with announcement of important player deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the re-signing of popular centre-half Di’Shon Bernard after long-held contract negotiations ended successfully.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard proved a popular figure in his maiden season with the Owls last time out, playing 36 times as a key man as they pulled off an unlikely survival effort with three wins in the last three games of the Championship season. He joined on a one-year deal last summer after his release from Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jamaica international was offered a new contract in May as per the club’s retained list but the situation went unresolved until now as talks continued throughout the summer. Discussions are said to have been parked during the 23-year-old’s involvement in the Copa America, which saw Bernard play in all three group stage matches before elimination.

News of Bernard’s signing will serve as a boost to Wednesday heading into this weekend’s departure to Germany for the second of their pre-season camps. The Star revealed on Wednesday evening that talks had progressed and that a deal was looking likely - the talented young centre-half is expected to make the trip to Europe and join up with his teammates. Other clubs are believed to have expressed interest in Bernard this summer.

It comes after fellow key man Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa were tied to new deals at the turn of the month. Elder statesmen Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer signed on earlier. With a raft of new signings through the door, Wednesday have been proactive in their summer plans and are looking to push on to steer well clear of any repeat of a Championship relegation battle this time out.