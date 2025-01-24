Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window has so far been light on rumours - and specifically around one area of the squad they are known to be keen on strengthening.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to add striker options to a side that he says needs ‘something special’ in the final third if they are to push on in their ultimate ambition of breaking further into the Championship play-off conversation.

Now, The Star understands that one name under consideration is that of Emmanuel Dennis, a Nigerian international currently at Premier League Nottingham Forest. The 27-year-old is believed to be one of a number of forward players the Owls are weighing up, though we’re told it would likely be a tricky deal to pull off should they make him a prime target. A number of other clubs are said to be interested in the forward - in English football and abroad.

Dennis is yet to make a senior appearance this season for Champions League-chasing Forest. Once reportedly of interest to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, the eight-cap international started out at provincial Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk before making a name for himself at Belgian side Club Brugge.

Though his involvement in Forest’s Premier League campaign this time out has been lacking, Dennis does have top tier pedigree. He played 19 times for the Trees last time out and in the 2021/22 season scored 10 goals to be Watford’s top scorer in a season that started under former Owls boss Xisco Muñoz. He has also had loans in the Bundesliga with 1. FC Köln and Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir.