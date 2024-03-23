Sheffield Wednesday take attacker on trial ahead of final push up to the table

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at young attacker, Torin Ntege, as they prepare for the final push in the Professional Development League.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 00:01 GMT
The teenager was named on the Owls’ bench as they took on Queens Park Rangers on Friday morning, coming on in the second half of a 3-1 win that took them up to second in the table – even if it’s only temporary.

Ntege, who is still currently listed on the books of Peterborough United, spent some time out on loan at St Ives Town earlier this year, and it looks like he’s looking for a new chapter in his career following his move to the Posh from Hitchin Town last year.

It remains to be seen how long the attacker will be given to try and make a mark at Middlewood Road, but the U21s don't have another game now until early April when they take on Wigan Athletic on the 2nd - Ntege may well have left by then.

He was one of two trialists who turned out for Wednesday on Friday, but unlike Watford striker, James Collins, Ntege was a late substitute as he came on with the game already won thanks to a brace from Adam Alimi-Adetoro. His goals came after Cian Flannery had opened the scoring with an excellent strike.

Collins completed the full 90 minutes in S6 as Wednesday moved up to second place in the table, but third placed Sheffield United still have four games in hand on the young Owls.

