Sheffield Wednesday take a look at Leeds United attacker ahead of 2024/25 season
Wednesday’s U18s and U21s both ended up finishing third in their respective Professional Development League tables, completing a solid season despite the disappointment of narrowly missing out on a spot in the top two and consequently the play-offs.
Now the time has come for decisions to be made on who will and won’t be sticking around for the new season, and there will also be a focus on looking at potential new recruits in order to bolster their ranks for the season ahead.
And one player who Wednesday have looked at recently is teenage attacker, Keenan Carole, ahead of the expiration of his contract at Leeds United, with the 19-year-old playing 70 minutes for the Owls as they beat Ipswich Town 2-1 in their final game of the season last week. Jay Buchan and Favour Onukwuli, who replaced the winger, got the goals.
Carole – who is the son of former Leeds man, Sébastien Carole – was on the only trialist on show in Owls colours that day, though there were a couple of U18s who featured for the U21s, and it remains to be seen if a decision has been made on whether or not he may be an option for 2024/25.
It’s understood that a number of players are already aware of their Hillsborough futures now that the season has come to an end, and a retained list for the youth teams is now probably not too far away from being released.