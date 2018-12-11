Sheffield Wednesday switch fans’ forum venue due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Sheffield Wednesday have changed the venue for the fans' forum on Thursday, December 20 due to "unprecedented demand".

The Championship club have confirmed the event has been switched from Hillsborough to the Octagon Centre.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri will host the forum and has promised to "be as open and transparent as he realistically can and wishes for as many supporters as possible who wish to attend to do so".

A statement released by the club read: "Given the venue is away from the stadium and the vastly increased numbers involved, the forum must become a fully ticketed event.

"As a result, we must request that all applicants who initially emailed the club for a place apply again, but this time by booking online.

"Tickets are now restricted to two per person and once your booking is made, you will receive an automated confirmation email which will serve as ticket entry to the event.

"Unfortunately because of the change of venue, refreshments will not be available.

"We thank you for your patience on this matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

There is plenty of doom and gloom around Hillsborough, with the first-team having fallen from sixth to 17th after recording just one victory from their last nine matches.

Furious Wednesdayites chanted for manager Jos Luhukay to be sacked in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw to Rotherham United. It was the second match in a row supporters have called for Luhukay's head.

Fans have also expressed their concern over the club's financial situation and ticket pricing strucutre.