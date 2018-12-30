Sheffield Wednesday sweat over the fitness of Adam Reach

Adam Reach faces a race against time to be fit for Sheffield Wednesday's New Year's Day tussle with Birmingham City.

The midfielder was taken off in the first half of Saturday's draw at West Bromwich Albion after suffering a hamstring injury.

Adam Reach sustained a hamstring injury against West Bromwich Albion

Lee Bullen, the Owls caretaker boss, said: "It was more precautionary (why he came off). He tightened up at the end of the Boro game but he came in in the last couple of days feeling fine. He tightened up again (at WBA) but we think we caught it. It was a tightness of the hamstring. We are hoping there is no strain there."

Reach has been one of Wednesday's standout performers this term. He has notched seven goals from an advanced midfield role and has been an ever-present in the league.

"We will have to wrap him up in cotton wool over the next couple of days," said Bullen, who could hand recalls to Keiren Westwood and Steven Fletcher. "Hopefully he will able to play but we won't take any chances."

Tottenham Hotspur's loanee Josh Onomah was sent for a scan last week on the hamstring injury he suffered at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day. It is likely the England Under-21 international faces a spell on the sidelines.

But Bullen is hoping Lucas Joao (hip) will be involved versus Birmingham.

"We are just monitoring him," he said. "We are hopeful Lucas could come into contention but we are not going to take chances with anybody."